Ho-Dome E. P Basic School celebrates maiden homecoming

Ho, Dec. 5, GNA- Ho-Dome Experimental Primary School, now Ho-Dome Evangelical Presbyterian Basic School at Ho in the Volta Region, has celebrated its maiden homecoming.

The school was founded through the efforts, diligence and hard work of Togbe Adzie Constantine I (1910-1926), Togbe Kwasi Yao Wusu II (1930-1933) and Togbe Mottey Kofi II (1934-1962), respectively.

The first pupils of Ho-Dome Experimental Primary School entered Class One in September 1930, and this was in accordance with the 1925 Sir Gordon Guggisberg Constitution and Educational Reform of the Gold Coast through the Indirect Rule System of Governance.

The pupils were trained holistically for a responsible adult and future life, and the school had been a durable foundation for many professionals including renowned medical doctors, engineers, lawyers, businesspeople and women, teachers, administrators, nurses, pastors, and traditional rulers.

The event was on the theme: “Proud of Our Foundation, Ready for the Future.”

Mr Wogbe Kwashie, a legal practitioner and alumnus, said that the school produced excellent scholars and professionals in a variety of leadership fields, making it one of the best in Ho and the entire Volta region.

He said the goal of the homecoming was to rally the alumni to aid in the school’s growth and restore it to the illustrious academic greatness of its heyday.

Mr Wogbe said that the Ho Dome Experimental Primary School had laid the foundation for their diverse educational paths and professional careers, and that it was now time to give back to both their alma mater and society.

He urged all former students to join the transformational agenda, saying, “We should now crave for the growth and development of the now Ho Dome Basic School through doing the needful.”

Mr Wogbe said the main objective was to raise the school’s academic performance by providing new facilities, instructional materials, and learning resources, and completing the fence wall to ensure the students’ safety.

An alum, Mama Attrato II, Queen of Ho-Dome, single-handed sourced for fund from the Japan Embassy, which she used to build a new school block and fenced the Eastern part of the compound.

Mama Attrato, who chaired the event, emphasised how important it was for former students to support their alma mater and make sure that those who came after them succeeded academically.

Togbe Adzie Lakle Howusu XII, Dufia of Ho-Dome, and Awafiaga of Asogli State, urged the students to maintain discipline, obey their teachers, and abstain from actions that would hinder their academic progress.

Miss Judith Princess Kuseto, Headmistress of the school, stated that the school was well-known in Ho and throughout the Municipality for its outstanding performance in academic and sporting activities.

She appealed to the alumni to assist in renovating the computer lab and supplying them with more modern and effective computers to enhance ICT teaching and learning,

Miss Kuseto also appealed for the kindergarten block to be given a facelift to improve the area’s condition and make it more child-friendly, as well as the provision of basic teaching and learning resources, such as storybooks, to encourage a love of reading in the younger generation.

To stop mentally challenged people and stray animals from entering the school, she made an appeal to non-governmental organisations, philanthropists, and cooperative individuals to help finish the fence wall surrounding the campus.

Mrs. Marian Jemima Akua Adzroe, Head of E.P. Schools in the Volta, who was the guest speaker, said the school had produced many notable individuals and continued to follow its path to this day, which was why alumni’s achievements, milestones, and unwavering spirit are celebrated.

She said that it was right to embrace the past, influence the present, and motivate the future and that the school’s reputation was built on the strength of hard work, volunteerism, and optimism.

