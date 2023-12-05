Black Queens book 2024 WAFCON slot after long absence

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Dec.05, GNA – The Black Queens of Ghana have qualified for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after beating Namibia 3-2 on aggregate.

The Ghanaian side triumphed over the Brave Gladiators 3-1 in the first leg and needed a positive result in the second leg to sail through to the continental party after five years of missing out.

A 1-0 defeat at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday earned Coach Nora Hauptel’s side a place in the tournament next year.

The Black Queens of Ghana took charge of the game immediately the centre referee blew her whistle to kickstart the game.

Doris Boaduwaa, who was the lead striker in the Ghanaian team kept the defence of the Namibians on their toes with her impressive runs through the defence.

The Brave Gladiators got into the game after the first 20 minutes, breaking the defense of the Black Queens through the wings.

The homers faced not struggles as they managed to grab the opener in the 22nd minute to announce their presence in the game.

All efforts for that all important equalizer failed, with the first half ending in favour of Namibia.

After recess, the introduction of Evelyn Badu and Gifty Assifuah sharpened the attack of Black Queens as they kept on sharing passes like it was nobody’s business.

The final minutes of the game produced some goal scoring chances for the Ghanaians but the Namibians were difficult to break.

An exciting 90 minutes of play at the Lucas Moripe Stadium could not change the story as Ghana have now secured a place in the 2024 WAFCON.

GNA

