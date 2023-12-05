Ketu South Municipal Assembly projects explorable investment opportunities

By Edward Williams,

Ho, Dec. 05, GNA – The Ketu South Municipality has projected investment opportunities available in the Municipality to be explored.

Agriculture, industry, tourism and waste management dominated the areas that could be invested in.

Mr Redeemer M. Sosa, the Development Planning Officer, Ketu South Municipal, said investors could invest in mechanised vegetable farming and packaging, coconut farming and aquaculture development.

He said they could explore coconut Oil and by-products production, small-scale salt mining and production, ceramics, automobile repairs and spare parts fabrication centre establishment and prospecting for phosphate along the border areas.

Mr Sosa said investors could invest in the development of hospitality infrastructure such as hotels, restaurants, recreational and medical centres, roads and parks.

He said they could also explore packaging and marketing of tourist potentials including beaches, Aflao-Lome border, cultural festivals and heritage.

Mr Sosa said other areas were rest stops with packing space and restrooms and sea defense and land reclamation.

He said investors could establish waste treatment plants both solid and liquid, introduce waste collection technologies.

Mr Sosa said the Municipality had trade and commerce, fishing and farming, salt mining, cement production and kente weaving as its economic activities.

He said some tourist sites and facilities were lagoon for eco-tourism, hotels, restaurants, sea and white sandy beaches, museums, Bilingual training centres, cultural festivals heritage and the Aflao-Lome border.

Mr Sosa said limited telecommunication and internet service and threat of coastal erosion from sea level increase remained challenges in the Municipality.

He said the way forward was to increase the drive to develop market infrastructure, engage in massive African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) sensitisation and standardisation and partner sister-city on climate change.

