HFFG commends Government for commitment to immunisation co-financing

Accra, Dec. 7, GNA — The Hope for Future Generations (HFFG), a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), has commended the Government for its commitment to immunisation through the payment of 60 per cent of its co-financing agreement.

It said that significant investment underscored the Government’s dedication to the health and well-being of its citizens.

A statement issued by the NGO, signed by Madam Cecilia Senoo, it’s Executive Director, said Government’s commitment to fulfilling its financial obligations for immunisation was a testament to its effort to achieving widespread vaccination coverage, strengthening the country’s immunisation programmes ensuring the availability of vaccines, and bolstering healthcare infrastructure.

“However, while we acknowledge and appreciate this significant step, HFFG urges the government to expedite the release of the outstanding 40 percent, which amounts to approximately 3.4 million dollars,” it said.

The statement said timely disbursement of the funds was critical to sustaining and enhancing the impact of immunisation efforts across the country.

It said it was essential for procuring vaccines to address current and emerging health threats and vaccine shortages.

The statement said fully funded immunisation programmes ensured that Ghanaians had access to a comprehensive range of vaccines, protection of children from preventable diseases and primarily safeguarding the country against any form of shortage that could have adverse effect on the administration of vaccines, especially for children.

It said the outstanding funds were vital for strengthening healthcare infrastructure and supporting outreach programmes.

Those resources, the statement said, contributed to the development and sustenance of robust vaccination campaigns that got to even the most hard to reach and underserved communities.

It said ensuring full funding for immunisation programmes was crucial in global health security with adequate resources enabling countries to respond swiftly to public health emergencies, protecting populations and preventing the spread of infectious diseases.

“HFFG remains committed to collaborating with the Government of Ghana and other stakeholders to advance public health goals and promote sustainable development. We believe that the release of the outstanding 40 per cent will further solidify Ghana’s position as a leader in immunisation efforts, setting example for other nations to follow, whilst averting a potential public health crisis,” the statement said.

The Organisation called on the media, Civil Society Organisations and the public to join it in advocating the timely release of the remaining funds to support the country’s immunisation initiatives.

GNA

