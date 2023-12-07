Coalition calls on President to assent to Witchcraft Bill

By Gladys Abakah

Takoradi, Dec. 06, GNA – A coalition of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) focused on women and children’s affair has called on women in the media space to join the call for the President to assent to the Anti-Witchcraft Bill.

A statement jointly signed by Madam Abundant Hayford Aggrey, National President and Madam Palmer Adjo, a Board Member of the Coalition, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Takoradi, said women over the years had been subjected to oppression and discrimination, including witchcraft accusations.

The statement noted that: “Women have been tagged with witchcraft, with mothers being rejected, homes broken and children going wayward as a result of such discrimination.”

It continued: “This is an issue of gender and that means both men and women are all inclusive, but the sad aspect of the matter is that only women are mostly tagged.”

According to the statement, the Anti-Witchcraft Bill passed by Parliament was a step in the right direction.

“Meanwhile, for some time now, it is still waiting for the President’s signature to be enacted into law,” it said.

The group appealed to media practitioners, especially women to add their voices to the call on the President to sign the Bill into law.

This, it said, would help curb the discrimination of women and free them from witchcraft accusations and other abuses.

GNA

