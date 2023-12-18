GPL Wk15: Aduana Stars regain top spot, Olympics halts Kotoko’s winning run

By Simon Asare

Accra, Dec. 18, GNA – Aduana Stars bounced back to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Bechem United in a matchday 15 encounter at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in Dormaa.

Bright Adjei’s first-half strike was enough for Aduana Stars, who go top of the league with 27 points and are one point ahead of second-placed FC Samartex 1996.

Accra Hearts of Oak were denied all three points after Richard Danso scored in second-half stoppage time to salvage a point for Nations FC.

Hamza Issah opened the scoring for the Phobians early in the first half, but some poor defensive play ensured Nations FC restored parity to extend Hearts of Oak’s winless run to four.

Great Olympics halted Asante Kotoko’s four-game winning streak in a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors were looking to close the gap at the top of the table, but Great Olympics secured a crucial point to keep three points off the relegation zone.

Bibiani Gold Stars, who are winless in nine matches, secured three points against in-form FC Samartex 1996 at Duns Park.

Alex Aso’s brace and Prince Owusu Kwabena’s solitary strike ensured victory for Gold Stars, who moved out of the relegation zone with 15 points.

Bofoakwa Tano, since their home ban, has failed to win a match, and their woes was worsened by Legon Cities, who secured all three points in their week 15 encounter at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Kamal Suraje’s first-half strike was enough for Legon Cities, who recorded their third successive victory in the league.

Medeama and Dreams couldn’t feature in matchweek 15 due to their involvement in Africa’s club competition, while the last match of the week would see Accra Lions host Nsoatreman FC in Sogakope on Monday.

Results from week 15:

Gold Stars FC 3-0 FC Samartex 1996

Bofoakwa Tano 0-1 Legon Cities

Great Olympics 0-0 Asante Kotoko

Real Tamale United 0-1 Berekum Chelsea

Nations FC 1-1 Accra Hearts of Oak

Aduana Stars 1-0 Bechem United

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

