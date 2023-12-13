District Level Elections: EC platform mounting records low patronage in Community 9 Low-Cost Electoral Area 

Harriet Boateng Sarpong

Tema, Dec. 13, GNA – Platform mounting by the Electoral Commission (EC) for aspirants in the District Level Elections in the Community Nine low-cost Electoral Area has recorded remarkably low patronage a few days to the polls.

Only 30 persons, including Assembly and Unit Committee member aspirants, attended the engagement, which was to help voters check candidates’ qualifications and competence for the roles.

The EC Presiding Officer for the Area, Seth Quarshie, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), expressed concern over the low interest in the exercise, saying with a population of 5000, it was unfortunate that only 30 people came.

“It was supposed to be for the whole community, but unfortunately, just a few people came…”

He said even the few people who turned up also came very late.

“We didn’t start early, I don’t know why a lot of people didn’t come, the time was supposed to be between 1500 hours to 1800 hours in the evening, but unfortunately, a lot of them started coming in around 1700 hours and they have a lot of questions to ask…”

Richard Anning, Finance and Administration Sub-committee Chairman at the Tema Sub-metro, a resident and an Assembly member aspirant, expressed disappointment over the lack of publicity for the exercise.

“I’m very much disappointed. This is a community engagement, and I was expecting them to inform the community, but as you can see, there’s no PA system, there are no chairs, and an individual brought the chairs here, so the question is, why should a State institution be organising programmes and individuals will be bearing the costs?”

Community Nine low cost and comprised of four units, including Redemption, Nashon, Light industrial area, and the Presby units.

The candidates were given time to present themselves to the people and later responded to questions.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

