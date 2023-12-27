Government urged to rehabilitate the Ho-Aflao road 

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor, GNA

Adaklu Wumenu (V/R), Dec. 27 GNA – Mr Christopher Galenkui, Assemblyman for Adaklu Wumenu Electoral Area in the Adaklu district has appealed to the government to rehabilitate the Ho-Aflao road.

He said the road which was once a symbol of connectivity now stands as a testament of neglect after it metamorphosed into a ‘death trap.’

Mr. Galenkui made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Adaklu Wumenu on the back of the numerous road accidents on the road.

He said there were countless accidents resulting in many deaths in the year, but the most recent one occurred on December 10, this year.

“The cavities and the treacherous potholes on the road have transformed what was once a passage of convenience into a nightmare for travellers and commuters alike,” he noted.

Mr Galenkui stated that the repercussions of the potholes extended far beyond inconveniencing motorists and commuters to pose a severe threat to their lives and due to the deplorable nature of the road, drivers were forced to manoeuvre precariously, swerving unpredictably to avoid the “deep craters” leading to numerous accidents.

The Assemblyman said the increasing economic cost of repairing vehicles and medical bills exacerbated the plight of the road users.

He said the deteriorating nature of the road was impeding economic progress as businesses reliant on transportation suffered delays and increased costs thereby affecting their competitiveness and stifling growth.

Mr Galenkui lamented that agricultural produce, which he described as “the lifeline” of many people along the road and beyond faced challenges in reaching marketing centres promptly leading to spillage and reduced income for farmers.

He stated that investment in road maintenance was imperative for safeguarding lives and fostering economic growth and urged the government to prioritize infrastructural development.

“Urgent rehabilitation of this road and others is not just a necessity, it is a moral obligation on government to ensure the safety of people traversing this perilous road,” he said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

