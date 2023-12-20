GFA outdoors Tecno Mobile as official smartphone partner

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Dec.20, GNA – The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has signed a six month agreement with Tecno Mobile as its official smartphone partner.

The partnership between the two entities seeks to develop football by fusing technology to ignite the passion of fans.

Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association speaking at the short ceremony said the relationship with Tecno mobile had been in the pipeline for some years now.

“It first started on the African continent with that historic part with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and today we are here joining the train, signing a new marriage between the football association of Ghana and Tecno”, he said.

He said the agreement would not only benefit players and fans, but would also go a long way to aid the work of match officials to grow the sport.

The GFA President said the period to outdoor the new partners was right as the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament would be coming off next year.

Mr. Ernest Sonkoh, Channel Manager of Tecno Ghana speaking at the event expressed his excitement having reached an agreement with the Ghana Football Association to develop football.

According to him, Tecno Mobile had solidified its partnership with not only the GFA but also with CAF as the official smartphone sponsor ahead of the AFCON.

He noted that the agreement would be a gamechanger for fans and players to help develop football talents in Ghana and on the continent at large.

“Through this partnership, Tecno seeks to provide financial and technical support to the GFA as well as sponsoring various football events and activities such as the Ghana Premier League, the FA Cup, National Teams and other activities,” he said.

He said he was confident the partnership would grow to nurture dreams, inspire young people and showcasing the world the undeniable talent Ghana has.

GNA

