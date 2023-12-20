Frankie Rhymes and Friends Return with Second Edition of Oofroad Festival  

By Enoch Siaw Ntiamoah

Kasoa (C/R), Dec 20, GNA-Kasoa will come to a standstill when the second edition of the OOFROAD Festival comes off on the Kasoa Nyanyano-Adade High Street.

The event scheduled for Saturday, December 23, and Sunday, 24 is expected to draw thousands of fans in and around Kasoa and the Central Region.

The two-day action-packed event will welcome a host of top musical artists and DJs who are expected to grace the occasion with their electrifying performances.

Some of the artists billed for the event include the organiser, Frankie Rhymz as the headline artiste, Tinny, DJ Azonto, Patapaa, Ayittey Powers, Nii Funny, Bukom Banku with comedian DKB and actor Don Little as MCs.

Also, some top-notch DJs such as DJ Lord Dash, DJ Pascal, DJ Lomo, DJ Shati, and a host of others will exhibit their talents and entertain fans at the event.

The festival would have also had a luxurious car exhibition, a bikini car wash and a motorbike show as a side attraction

Opportunity would be given to vendors to sell when they officially contact organizers at the Oofroad office at Adade Junction and Millennium City.

GNA

