First year students’ admissions seamless at GHANASCO

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, Dec. 06, GNA – Admission processes to receive first year students to the Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO) in Tamale have been seamless with no tension on parents and students.

The Ghana News Agency’s (GNA) visit to the school witnessed a serene environment where there were no queues while several students were being ushered into their residential houses alongside their luggage.

Mr Douglas Haruna Yakubu, Headmaster of GHANASCO, in an interview with the GNA, said the admission process has been smooth since the official reporting date.

He said GHANASCO, as of noon on December 05, received 666 out of the 1,334 students placed to the school, and indicated that 936 students had enrolled on the school’s system.

The headmaster said, “This year’s process is easier compared to the manual days where parents join long queues with their children for admission.”

Mr Yakubu stated that in previous years, some parents spent up to three days within the school to complete admission processes, saying, there was no need for queues this time.

He noted that the school had enough room to accommodate all students placed by the computerised system. “We declared a vacancy for 1,500 students. So, we have enough accommodation, especially for the boys.”

The resumption date for first year Senior High School students as directed by the Ministry of Education was December 04.

