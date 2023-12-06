Asuogyaman DCE hands over dual desks to GES

By Kamal Ahmed,

Atimpoku(E/R), Dec. 06, GNA -The Asuogyaman district Assembly has handed over 550 dual desks to the District Education Directorate at Atimpoku in the Eastern Region.

Mr Samuel Agyekum who presented the desks said it was to address the furniture crisis in ten schools across the district.

The 10 beneficiary schools were Old Akrade Presby Basic School, Gyakiti Presby Primary School, Anyaase Presby Primary School, Adumasa D/A Presby Primary, Asempaneye D/A Primary School, Anyensu Presby Primary, Anum D/A Anglican Primary, Asikuma D/A JHS, Fintey D/A WHS, and Adome D/A Basic School.

School children in some of the beneficiary schools have been sitting on the bare floor.

Mr Agyekum asked the recipients to make beneficial use of the furniture and to maintain it to serve the purpose for which it was presented.

Miss Augustina Adwoa Owusu, district director of education who received the desk was grateful to the Assembly for the gesture.

