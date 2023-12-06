First-year SHS students of Tamale SHS begin reporting to school

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, Dec. 06, GNA – A total of 1,300 first-year Senior High School students, who have been placed at the Tamale Senior High school (TAMASCO) have begun reporting to school to enable academic activities to begin.

The Ghana News Agency’s visit to the school on Tuesday saw prospective students from both far and near undergoing various registration processes for their admissions.

Madam Celestine Ninnoni, Assistant Headmistress in-charge of Administration at TAMASCO, told GNA they were well prepared to receive the first-year students, adding that parents and guardians must support their wards to speed up the admissions processes without any further delays.

Madam Ninnoni entreated parents and guardians whose wards were placed at TAMASCO not to panic but rather encourage their wards to report to school.

Master Nurudeen Mohammed, a first-year General Science student, who reported to school at the time of GNA’s visit, said he was optimistic his mates would report soon for classes to begin.

Mr Nindow Alhassan, a parent who assisted his daughter through the admissions processes, said it was smooth and stress-free.

