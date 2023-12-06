Asuogyaman MP supports first year SHS students to go to school

By Kamal Ahmed

Atimpoku(E/R), Dec. 06, GNA – Mr Thomas Ampem Nyarko, Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman, has supported parents and students admitted to Senior High Schools in the constituency.

He presented mattresses, chop boxes, trunks, other school items to over 400 students entering SHS and cheques to 30 others at the tertiary level to pay fees.

The beneficiaries were from Dodi Asantekrom, Labolabo, Mpakadan, Atimpoku, Gyakiti, Yeniama, Old Akrade, Adome, Anyaase, Adjena United, Asegya, Adumasa, Sedorm and others.

He described the gesture as a token to support parents to be able to purchase the needed items to go to school considering the brief time of placement and reporting to school coupled with the tough economic situation.

The MP entreated students who had gained admission to various SHS to learn hard to justify the investments made in them.

Ms Bertha Ametey, one of the beneficiaries, told GNA that but for the MP’S support, it would have been challenging for her parents to buy most of the items on the prospectus for her to report to school early. Mr Ransford Adjovi, a parent of one of the beneficiary’s was grateful to the MP for such thoughtful gesture. GNA

