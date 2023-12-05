First year SHS admissions progressing smoothly in Takoradi

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, Dec. 05, GNA – The admission process for first year Senior High School (SHS) students is progressing smoothly in SHSs across the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited some of the schools, it observed that students and their parents or guardians were trooping the campuses in taxi cabs or private vehicles with their trunks, chop boxes, mattresses, brooms, and cutlasses among other items.

Students under the guidance of their parents were in queues going through the admission process, including filling online forms, data verification, dormitory allocation and inspection of items in their prospectus.

The GNA also observed that some students who failed to buy certain items prescribed in their prospectus were instructed to get them before allowing them into their respective dormitories.

Mr Bernard Adu Amoako, Senior House Master at the Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS), told the GNA that so far, the admission process for the students had progressed smoothly devoid of any challenges.

He said: “The only issue is that some of the students somehow are not aware of the online registration, so we ask them to go back and fill the forms before coming for verification and subsequent allocation of dormitories”.

Some parents the GNA interacted with expressed satisfaction at how fast and smooth the process had been, while others were frustrated for being redirected to access online registration forms for their wards.

Mr Richard Gyamfi, a parent, expressed delight at how smooth the process had been, and commended management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) for a good job done.

He, however, said the date for reopening for the students came at short notice, and afforded parents little time to adequately prepare and provide all items for their wards.

“Going forward, I think our leaders in charge of education must seek a broader consultation with all stakeholders to decide the re-opening date so that we parents will not be under intense pressure to buy everything for our children”, he added.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

