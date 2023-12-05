Accra Senior Open Tennis Championship ends with thrilling performances

Accra, Dec. 05, GNA – The 21st edition of the Accra Senior Open Tennis Championship ended at the Accra Lawn Court over the weekend as various tennis players battled for victory in the finals.

The two weeks tournament produced some shocking and exciting results right from the preliminary stage to the final round of the competition.

In the men’s 25/34 Singles final, Nicholas Nartey defeated Godwin Dankwa 6-3 6-4 to carry the day while James Wiafe also emerged victor in the 35/44 Singles final after beating Dr. Abraham Oppong 6-4 7-5.

Elsewhere in the Men’s 45/54 Singles final, Alex Kobina Mensah overpowered Jesse Desbordes with a 2-6 6-4 10-6 win to earn the bragging rights.

In the female 39 Singles category, Precious Nunana gave Kate Coleman a tough competition with a 6-3 6-1 victory whereas Jesiwaa Quansah also succumbed to a 7-5 6-2 defeat to Faustina Tagoe in the Ladies 50plus singles finals.

The competition got more exciting in the Doubles category as George Heckson and Richard Odum Mensah teamed up to beat Frederick Kenderick Atsu and Oheneba Amoako 7-6(4) 6-2 in the Men 35/44 Doubles final.

William Amoo and Frederick Okpoti Konney could not live up to expectations as they failed to stand the test of Godwin Ayindua and Amoako Atta who won with a 6-0 6-0 score line in the Men 45/54 Doubles final.

Faustina Tagoe and Yaa Jesiwaa Quansah also found a way of picking up a convincing win against Faustina Wellington Komey and Emily Stoiber in the Ladies 40plus Doubles final whereas Prince Ablorh and Kate Coleman defeated Richmond Kotey and Shemimah Cobblah in the Mixed Doubles final.

Winners took home prizes including trophies, goody bags and souvenirs from sponsors.



