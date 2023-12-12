EU leaders welcome change of government in Poland

Brussels, Dec. 12, (dpa/GNA) – The top representatives of the European Union have reacted favourably to the upcoming change of government in Poland after former opposition leader Donald Tusk was chosen by parliament as the country’s next prime minister.

“Your experience and strong commitment to our European values will be precious in forging a stronger Europe,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen posted on social media platform X.

European Council President Charles Michel said that he congratulated Tusk on becoming prime minister of Poland. “Your experience and commitment to European values will help in forging a stronger and more united EU,” said Michel.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola wrote that the current challenges would now be tackled together. Metsola said she was looking forward to “working together for a prosperous Poland and a stronger Europe.”

Tusk, the leader of the liberal-conservative Civic Coalition (KO), was appointed by parliament on Monday evening to form a new government. He will succeed Mateusz Morawiecki from the conservative PiS party.

The PiS became the strongest parliamentary group following the October 15 election, but fell short of an absolute majority.

In contrast, three pro-European parties from the previous opposition led by 66-year-old Tusk achieved a clear majority in the Polish parliament.

In Brussels, it is hoped that the change of government will significantly improve relations between Poland and the EU.

There are no doubts in the EU about Tusk’s pro-European credentials, who was prime minister of Poland between 2007 and 2014 and president of the European Council between 2014 and 2019.

