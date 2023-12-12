Second Deputy Speaker engages with pupils of alma-mater

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Dec 12, GNA – Mr Andrew Asiamah Amoako, the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, has encouraged students to take advantage of educational opportunities the Government is offering to become successful in life and impact society positively.

“The same educational opportunities I benefited from about 40 years ago have made me who I am today. I, therefore, encourage you not to despise small beginnings and make hay while the sun shines.”

Mr Asiamah Amoako, also an Independent Member of Parliament for Fomena, gave the advice when he interacted with pupils of the Kwapia R/C Basic School at Akrokerri in the Ashanti Region, his alma-mater, when they visited Parliament as part of their educational tour.

He gave the students insights into how Parliament conducted its business as they witnessed Parliamentary proceedings on the floor of the House.

In appreciation, the Head Teacher, Mr Samuel Ansah, presented a citation to Mr Amoako, acknowledging his efforts in advancing the development of the Kwapia R/C Basic School.

