Embrace challenges, seek opportunities for growth – Graduates urged 

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, Dec. 20, GNA – Dr Jethro W Brooks Jnr, Acting Vice Chancellor, Regional Maritime University, has urged graduates to embrace challenges, seek opportunities for growth and stay connected with the broader professional community.

He said facing challenges could lead to new learnings and personal development, and that they should view setbacks as feedback, continue to learn, particularly from role models, set stretch goals and be resilient.

“Be ambassadors of excellence, safety and innovation in your respective fields,” he added.

The Acting Vice Chancellor said this at the third graduation ceremony of the Forklift and Mobile Crane Operators in Accra, under the theme, “Maximising Labour Efficiency: The Role of Trade Associations and Professional Studies.”

The graduation ceremony, which was in collaboration with the National Association for Heavy-duty Equipment Operators of Ghana (NAHEOG) showcased the achievements of the graduates who had undergone rigorous training and assessment in the operation of heavy-duty equipment, highlighting the importance of professional standards and ethics in the industry.

He said in an era where industries were evolving at an unprecedented pace, the role of skilled workers, such as forklift and mobile crane operators became increasingly crucial and could not be overemphasised.

Dr Brooks Jnr said the theme underscored the collaborative efforts required to maximise labour efficiency.

He added that trade associations and professional bodies played an instrumental role in shaping the landscape of industries by providing guidance, setting standards, and fostering a community of professionals committed to excellence.

He encouraged the graduates to actively engage with trade associations and professional bodies to tap into the wealth of resources available and contribute to the collective growth of their industries.

He said the graduates had not only acquired technical proficiency in operating heavy machinery but had also been exposed to the broader context of their respective industries.

“The training received at the RMU goes beyond the technical aspect, it instils in our graduates a sense of responsibility, discipline, dedication to duty, commitment to safety and an understanding of the importance of continuous professional development,” he stressed.

Mr Seth Ayim, Executive Director of the Institution of Engineering and Technology, said in the realm of heavy-duty equipment operation, the efficient use of labour not only enhanced productivity but also contributed to safety, sustainability, and the overall success of projects.

“These graduates before us are embarking on a journey that demands precision, expertise, and a commitment to continuous improvement,” he added.

He said trade associations and professional bodies like the Institution of Engineering and Technology acted as catalysts, providing a platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and skill development which not only enriched their academic pursuits but also equipped them to meet the challenges of an ever-evolving technological landscape.

Mr Ayim said through active engagement with these organisations, the graduates would position themselves to stay informed about industry advancements, access valuable resources, and contribute to the collective knowledge pool.

He said as members of the workforce, the graduates were more than operators of heavy-duty equipment, but stewards of progress, builders of infrastructure, and contributors to the prosperity of nations.

“Your role is pivotal in shaping the physical environment we inhabit, and the efficiency with which you carry out your tasks is paramount,” he stressed.

Mr Dominic Kofi Eyiah, President of NAHEOG, said currently, the association is currently working on standards generation, curriculum development and learning material writing projects with sponsorship from the World Bank for the commission for TVET Ghana.

He said this would enable construction machinery operation and construction machinery management from National Proficiency One to Higher National Diploma levels.

He said advocacy was a role often taken up by professional bodies, influencing policies that shaped the landscape of industries.

“Congratulations graduates, may your futures be bright, your endeavours fruitful and your impact enduring,” the President of NAHEOG added.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

