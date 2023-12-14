Economy24-hour economy will revolutionise mining, key economic sectors – Dr Agumenu

Accra, Dec 14, GNA – Dr. Donald Agumenu, a leadership and governance expert, says the proposed 24-hour economy by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has the potential to revolutionise key sectors of Ghana’s economy.

He said the proposed policy presented opportunity for the country to position itself as the gateway to West Africa and a global economic force and called for support for it.

Dr. Agumenu, who is also a Global Advisor, American Academy of Project Management, said with Ghana hosting the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), such a policy was timely to open the country up for rapid socioeconomic growth.

He said key sectors that could be revolutionised were mining, tourism, and allied services.

The Governance Expert said the use of advanced digital technologies for efficient extraction, processing, and prudent management of mineral resources under the policy, was commendable.

That, he said, would ensure responsible and sustainable mining practices and community development.

Dr. Agumenu said in the tourism sector, the policy would revive the country’s night life and economy and create jobs for people in the sector.

He said the different components of night-time economies such as night markets, electricity and energy schemes, and the essential security architecture to ensure safety and business continuity, would provide job possibilities in the tourism and hospitality industries.

Dr Agumenu said there would be job opportunities for chefs, servers, bartenders, waiters, and many others.

He said people in the entertainment industry and allied services, especially those who worked outside the 0800 to 1700 hours schedule, would also witness a turnaround in the sector.

According to him, the implementation of the 24-hour economy, powered by digital transformation and innovation, could transform the fortunes of the country and enhance the living condition of the citizenry.

The flagbearer of the NDC, Mr John Dramani Mahama, proposed the 24-hour economy during an engagement at the ninth Ghana Chief Executive Business Cocktail.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

