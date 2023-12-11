Dwan Stool Lands caution nomadic Herdsmen in Sene West 

By Jerry Azanduna/Janice Quandzie

Kwame Danso (BE/R) Dec 11, GNA – The Dwan Traditional council and landowners of the Dwan Traditional Area at Kwame Danso of the Sene West District have cautioned the nomadic Fulani herdsmen against the attacks of farmers and destruction of their farms.

Mr Eric Mensah Acting Registrar of the Dwan traditional council at a press conference at Techiman observed that the peace of farmers in the Sene west District of the Bono East Region had been disturbed after the recent invasion of activities by Fulani herdsmen and their cattle.

The situation has since affected the socio-economic activities of the area making lives unbearable for residents, he said, adding that the unbearable activities of the herdsmen have caused the destruction of large acres of farms in the area.

The press briefing was organized by the Dwan Traditional Council and the Youth Association in the area to address the concerns and suffering of farmers as result of the activities of the Nomadic Fulani herdsmen in the area

Mr Mensah mentioned that about three hundred and sixty-five farmers at the various communities had reported to the police and traditional authorities of the activities of these herdsmen and their cattle causing havoc in the communities.

He said lives of these farmers had also been threatened and others killed in clashes with the herdsmen on their farms, saying the herdsmen did also engage in armed robberies and raping of women and young girls whenever they were returning from their farms.

These happenings led to economic hardships such as acute food shortage since farmers were not able to visits their farms with the fear of being attacked by the herdsmen, he said and stressed that some of the farmers have sustained severe injuries and have even become incapacitated through such monstrous deeds of the herdsmen.

The Dwan Traditional Council has therefore appealed to the Inspector General of Police through the Divisional Commander of Atebubu to assign security task forces to combat the many crimes being committed by the herdsmen to avert residents taken the law into their own hands to avenge the situation.

The Council again in a statement has appealed to the National Security Council through the District and Regional Security Council to beef up security personnel in the area to protect lives and property.

We appealed to the President of the Republic of Ghana to instruct the agencies responsible for the eradication of illegal immigrants to arrest the herdsmen who were foreign nationals and disturbing the peace of the innocent farmers.

GNA.

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

