Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital records three births on Christmas Eve  

Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/R), Dec. 27, GNA – The Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region recorded three births on the eve of Christmas.

The babies were delivered under normal delivery conditions and in a healthy state with their mothers comprising two males and a female.

Madam Patience Koma, a midwife at the labour ward of the Hospital who spoke on behalf of Madam Grace Nyarko Yeboah, a midwife in charge of the ward told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Dormaa-Ahenkro.

She said the number of births recorded represented an average comparable to what happened during a shift on a busy day at the Hospital.

Touching on pregnant women’s compliance with ante-natal care services, she said some of them duly followed advice and education given to them whilst others did not but preferred traditional methods of delivery.

Sometimes too if they did not get good results from the advice those in rural settings particularly shifted to traditional practices, Mad. Koma added.

“Other times means of transport and lack of nearby clinics to provide services at their doorstep is a factor impeding accessibility to ante-natal care services”, she said.

Mad. Koma stated the Hospital would intensify education on the need for pregnant women to regularly attend ante-natal care services’ clinics, saying that was more important for people living in remote areas because “there are periods when certain complications can’t be managed at home”.

She said some pregnant teenagers refused to attend clinics for ante-natal care services because of the feeling they might be insulted and discriminated against but “when they are in labour they are rushed to the ward”.

