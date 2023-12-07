Death toll rises to 69 in northern Tanzania’s deadly floods, landslides

DAR ES SALAAM, Dec. 7, (Xinhua/GNA) — The death toll went up to 69 in northern Tanzania’s recent flash floods and landslides as rescuers recovered four bodies from mudflow caused by the recent landslides, said authorities.

The information was disclosed by Mobhare Matinyi, the chief government spokesperson and director of Information Services, at a news conference held in Katesh town near the site of the deadly natural disaster Wednesday when he gave an update on the deluge to journalists.

He said that devastating disasters were not caused by volcanic eruptions, declaring investigations by geologists with the Ministry of Minerals and the Geological Survey of Tanzania (GST) have ruled out volcanic eruptions.

According to the experts, rocks on Hanang hills became loose after soaking too much water from the heavy rains, leading to landslides and mudflow Sunday.

Matinyi said 68 of the dead have been identified by their next of kin.

He added that by Wednesday afternoon only 45 out of 117 injured persons were still in hospitals, and 295 homeless victims had been provided with makeshift shelters in public schools.

GNA

