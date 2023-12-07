Churches urged to adopt innovative evangelism for effective growth

By Iddi Yire,

Accra, Dec. 7, GNA – Apostle Dr Samuel Vincent Ansah, the Chairman of the Ghana National Council of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI), has urged Churches to adopt innovative evangelism to ensure effective church growth.

He reiterated that innovations were needed to make the Church’s structure evangelistically effective to ensure winning, churching and Christ-like discipling of souls.

Apostle Dr Ansah said this in his maiden address to the 33rd General Council Meeting (GCM) of GCCI – Ghana at Adenta near Accra.

The four-day meeting on the theme: “Structuring to Deliver the GCCI Mandate,” is being attended by 160 participants, which consists of GCCI pastors and their wives, Board of Trustees, presiding elders and presbyters.

Apostle Dr Ansah said focus on the work of God require persons who were ready to sacrifice.

“Where there are no people, who are ready to sacrifice their comfort, time and energy, money and if necessary, their lives, on religion, organisation, or nation would be able to advance significantly within a reasonable time,” he said.

“If everyone wants the best of life and is very calculative about the demands of God, little progress would be made in evangelism and in the expansion of the kingdom of God.”

He said the Church must, therefore, recognised those who hazard their lives for the kingdom’s business as the council in Jerusalem did.

“Talking is cheap. We must walk our talk. As leaders, it is quite easy to be fluent on issues but not to practice what we talk about,” he said.

“If we talk and not practice, we frustrate people, and they consider us hypocrites. Let all of us pray and do our utmost to win, Church and disciple souls.”

The GCCI was founded on 1st April 1991, on the campus of the University of Ghana, Legon, Accra.

The Church has since been established in other countries such as Togo, Benin, Mali, Côte d’Ivoire and Gabon.

The founding fathers include Apostle Joseph Felix Kwesi Mensah, Apostle Professor Samuel Asuming-Brempong, Apostle Joseph Kwabena Antwi and Apostle Dr Samuel Vincent Ansah.

The rest are Apostle Richard Kwami Adanu, Apostle Komla Ebenezer Hagan and Apostle Derrick Sarpong.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

