Court fines a resident for building without permit  

By Kamal Ahmed

Somanya (E/R), Dec. 10, GNA – The Somanya Magistrate Court has convicted Mr Justice Agyei Boadi, a resident of Wawase in the Yilo Krobo municipality for building without a permit.

He was convicted to pay a fine of 30 penalty units equivalent to GHS360.00, by the court presided over by Mr Derek Ocloo.

He pleaded guilty to the charges of building a single-story apartment and occupying same without a permit, contrary to Section 106 (1) of Act 936/16.

Mr Martin Abotsi, the Environmental Health Officer, who briefed the Court, said in October 2017, officers of the Works Department of the Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly, were on building inspection and came across a building under construction.

He said after further checks, they realised the accused was the owner of the property and had no building permit, so was asked to stop building and obtain a permit.

Mr Abortsi said since 2017, the accused had failed to obtain the permit but had continued with the building.

He said the action of the accused was to deprive the Municipal Assembly of the necessary resources for development and, building without a permit was likely to result in substandard buildings which posed danger to the public.

