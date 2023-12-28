Choice Mart Lounge hosts Western artistes at Anaji Fest 

By P.K. Yankey, GNA

Anaji (W/R), Dec. 28, GNA – Mr Isaiah Mensah of the Isaiah Fashion Design fame, in conjunction with the Anaji Choice Mart Lounge within the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality, has organized the first ever Anaji Fest as part of the Christmas festivities.

The event formed part of activities to showcase talents of artistes with musical bash to make the Christmas fever catch up with celebrants and bring Anaji to the limelight.

The night featured artistes such as Quesi Ghana, Kweku Baby, Nero X, Aya Ramzy B, Ayesam and Evidens.

The rest were Sally M, Westside Gang, Shakes, Papa Elliot, OK, F and F, Mesagx and Snow B who thrilled the thunderous crowd with their stellar performances.

Before the night of musical performances, the Anaji Fest was characterised by fun games such as oware, ludo, jams and playing of cards.

Speaking to Ghana News Agency (GNA) during the event, one of the organisers of the Anaji Fest, Mr Isaiah Mensah expressed gratitude to management of Anaji Choice Mart Lounge for sponsoring the event by making space available for the show.

He observed that entertainment in the Western Region was progressing steadily but needed more push from the government and corporate bodies.

He said highlife artistes were many in the Western Region but needed financial support to push them to the international space.

Mr Mensah stressed the need for sponsorship and investment into the Anaji Fest to project the image of Anaji and the Western Region.

He appealed to the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Culture to speed up with innovation works at the Centre for National Culture at Fijai to promote the works of Artistes in the musical and literary world.

Supervisor for the Anaji Choice Mart Lounge, Mr Paul Marcus said the gesture formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to give the artistes the platform to showcase their talents on a bigger space.

He said the performance was a side attraction to their cherished customers at the lounge and those from the supermarket.

Mr Marcus said going forward, the management of the Anaji Choice Mart Lounge would liaise with the Anaji Fest team to fashion out things properly to organize the next edition in a grande style.

