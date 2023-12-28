Two Australian citizens killed in southern Lebanon airstrike

Beirut, Dec. 28, (dpa/GNA) – Australia confirmed on Thursday that two of its citizens were killed in an airstrike in southern Lebanon earlier this week.

Australian Acting Foreign Minister Mark Dreyfus said the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade had verified the deaths.

“The Australian Embassy in Beirut stands ready to provide consular assistance to the family,” he wrote on X, noting that a travel warning remains in place for Lebanon.

Lebanon’s state news agency NNA reported three people were killed by an Israeli strike on Tuesday night: two brothers and the wife of one of them.

The husband came from Australia to get his wife out of Lebanon, the report said.

According to Lebanon’s pro-Iranian Hezbollah movement, the other man is one of its fighters. It was initially not clear whether he was an Australian citizen.

NNA reported that Israeli warplanes had attacked the Lebanese border town of Bint Jubail, considered a Hezbollah stronghold.

It was the scene of fierce fighting between the Shiite militia and the Israeli military during the 2006 war.

There have been repeated confrontations between Israel and Hezbollah on the Israeli-Lebanese border since October 7, when Hamas massacred some 1,200 people in southern Israel.

