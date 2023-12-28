Flooding forces evacuation of 300 people in Germany’s Lower Saxony

Berlin, Dec. 28, (dpa/GNA) – About 300 people in the Winsen municipality of Germany’s Lower Saxony were forced to leave their homes due to the flooding of the Aller River.

The settlements of Westohe and Südohe were evacuated on Wednesday evening, according to the Celle district in northern Germany. The water level on the streets there had risen to around 40 centimetres to 50 centimetres, which forced electricity to be turned off for safety reasons.

The Allertal sports hall in Winsen is currently being used as an emergency shelter.

In addition, locals have been asked not to enter the dykes. “They are heavily softened and there is a risk of breaching,” said a statement from the Celle district.

The Celle district also stated that emergency calls due to flooded cellars should only be made if there is imminent danger. The district warned that fire brigades would not be able to respond to every emergency call due to the high volume of calls.

GNA

