Abuesi Foundation presents annual food parcels to the aged

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah,

Abuesi(WR), Dec. 28, GNA – The Abuesi Foundation, a charity organisation, has presented food parcels to some 300 aged and vulnerable persons within the Abuesi Community in the Shama District.

Mr Philip Abakah-Wood, the Secretary to the Foundation, in an interview with GNA, said the annual gesture formed part of the ongoing commitment to supporting the elderly, widows, and persons with disabilities in our community.

The vulnerable group received bags of rice, cooking oil and other items to make the Christmas and New celebration a memorable one.

Mr Abakah-Wood added that the support emanated from the Foundation shared vision and to serve as encouragement to those in the community that people still thought about the weak.

He called for support from citizens of Abuesi, both home and abroad, to continue to support the foundation to undertake the annual gesture.

He said together a significant impact could now be made in the lives of those who were most vulnerable.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

