Central Tongu District honours hardworking farmers

Mafi Gborkope (V/R), Dec. 02, GNA – The Central Tongu District has adjudged Mr. Moses Kofi Dzotorwoworm as its overall district best farmer, the 39th National Farmers Day celebrations.

Others were Mr. Bright Hormeku Adjei, the best agricultural worker, Mr. Bismark Nyikplorkpo, the best crop farmer, Mr. Julius Fieve, the best livestock farmer, Miss Smart Nego, the best youth farmer and Miss Mary Zokah, the best physically challenged farmer.

Mr. Thomas Moore Zonyrah, the District Chief Executive (DCE), addressing the gathering said that Central Tongu was one of the hubs of agriculture in the region and for several years past, had produced best farmers, who contributed to the success of the country’s agricultural agenda.

He stated that about 50 per cent of the residents were farmers of which 34 per cent were women.

Mr. Zonyrah also noted that the Assembly has put up enough measures to support the agricultural sector in the district.

He lauded the farmers and assured them of the government’s commitment to offer more support to their undertakings in 2024.

Mr Emmanuel Gokah, the District Director for Agriculture said that it was important to celebrate farmers who were striving to improve agricultural development.

He said the government has initiated phase two of planting for food and jobs to support farmers in the country and to also scale down the importation of food items.

He lauded the DCE for playing vital roles to ensure that there was no issue of food shortage in the district this year.

Mr Gokah encouraged the farmers to continue to work harder for food security.

Togbe Tumfor II, Chief of Mafi Gborkope indicated that though the farmers were faced with challenges but continue to feed the nation and entreated major actors to evolve stringent policies backed by financial support to keep food on the nation’s tables.

He lamented that the road networks were not motorable for the farmers to send the produce to the market and appealed to the DCE and the Member of Parliament to support them.

He urged the youth to see agriculture as a momentous change and venture into it and ensure that Central Tongu District becomes the main hub for agriculture.

Mr Dzotorwoworm assured that he would endeavour to work harder to emerge the regional and national best farmer in a few years to come.

He was awarded a certificate, a tricycle and other agricultural equipment.

Others were given certificates, tabletop refrigerators, television, and cutlasses.

