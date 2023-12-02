Adopt smart solutions for sustainable food security – Agotime-Ziope DCE

By Maxwell Awumah

Takuve (V/R), Dec 02, GNA – Madam Emelia Emefa Adzimah, District Chief Executive of Agotime-Ziope has entreated farmers and fishers to embrace appropriate technology to provide smart solutions for a sustainable food security necessary to stand the test of time.

She said only the adoption of smart solutions to the challenges confronting the agricultural sector, and compounded by the ramifications of climate change would guarantee food security.

Madam Adzimah made these remarks during the 39th Farmers’ Day Celebration at Takuve, in the Agotime-Ziope District, under the theme, “Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience.”

She said food security was assured when resources were directed for all-year-food production in the sector and the application of the necessary technologies to increase yield and prevent post-harvest losses.

In this vein, she said the Government was initiating relevant policies and programmes to ensure we have a resilient agriculture sector capable of ensuring food security in the country.

“We can only achieve Goal two of the Sustainable Development Goals if we work together to improve food security to have abundance to feed ourselves and the country.

We appreciate the invaluable contributions of farmers and fishers to ensure food security and to eradicate hunger in all forms by 2030

We are grateful and appreciate your efforts despite the challenges. You are undoubtedly our national heroes. We will continue to treasure your contribution to National Development,” she added.

Madam Adzimah reminded farmers and fishers of the launch of phase two of the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) Programme and entreated the youth to take advantage of the scheme.

She said farming was a gainful venture and PFJ sought to improve upon the socio-economic status of farmers and called on interested parties to visit the Department of Agriculture or contact your Agriculture Extension Officers for further information and assistance.

She appealed to the people to avoid bushfires as the dry season set in as the practice was detrimental to environmental protection and sustainability.

She disclosed that with the support of the World Bank through the Ghana Productive Safety Net Project (GPSNP), the Assembly has Citrus and Coconut Plantations in 10 communities in the district.

She said the goal was to alleviate extreme poverty, boost the productivity and incomes of the poor in the country whilst mitigating climate change challenges urging the people to derive maximum benefits from it.

Mama Wosife V, Queen of Akpokope was adjudged the overall district best farmer and received a 43-inch TV, spraying machine cutlasses, boots, and weedicide.

GNA

