Celebrities should champion road safety campaigns — National Road Safety Authority

Accra, Dec. 15, GNA – The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has asked celebrities to champion road safety campaigns to influence responsible behaviour amongst road users.

A statement issued by the Corporate Affairs Unit, NRSA, said celebrities could promote responsible behaviour on the roads by making brief statements in solidarity with road safety before or after their performances.

“The Authority calls on the industry players and leaders to deploy their craft and fame to support road safety advocacy efforts as road safety champions to influence positive road user behaviour among themselves and their followers.”

It said the Authority had followed recent reports of road traffic crashes involving celebrated personalities in Ghana and called for responsible road user behaviour and support for national advocacy efforts.

“Last month, a rising TikTok star and rapper 2PM, also known as ‘King of Bars’, died in a motorcycle crash. At the same time, this week, hiplife musician Edem was reportedly charged with careless and inconsiderate driving over a traffic crash resulting in one life lost.

“These incidents serve as a cruel reminder of the demise of Ebony Reigns, Terry Bonchaka, Kwame Owusu Ansah, and Suzy Williams and many others of the entertainment industry through road traffic crashes.”

The statement said the yuletide was a peak season for entertainers and cautioned entertainers, artistes’ managers and showbiz personalities on the need to use the roads responsibly.

“As entertainers, your followers, admirers and fans need you alive. Use the roads responsibly and let us stay alive.”

It said in Ghana, an average of 42 Road Traffic Crashes were recorded daily, resulting in six deaths daily.

Nearly 40 per cent of fatalities and 32 per cent of injuries resulting from road traffic crashes are attributable to speeding.

The statement said the Authority had launched the “Stop Speeding Campaign” to raise national consciousness on observing speed limits to stay alive.

It reminded motorists and entertainers of the maximum speed limits of 90kmph, 50kmph and 30kmph for highways, urban roads, and built-up areas respectively.

The statement said motorists should always be alert and look out for vulnerable road users, especially children, older people, and persons with disabilities.

GNA

