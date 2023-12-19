Cardinal Resources Ghana Ltd donates beds to Nangodi Hospital

By Joshua Asaah

Nangodi, Dec,19. GNA – Cardinal Resources Ghana Limited, has donated hospital beds and accessories to the Nangodi Hospital in the Nabdam District of the Upper East region.

The items included four beds and accessories donated by Cardinal Resources as part of gesture to enhance healthcare delivery in the area, in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility.

It was witnessed by the Vice President of Cardinal Resources Ghana Limited, Mr. Feng Boali, the District Chief Executive of Nabdam, Madam Agnes Anamoo, hospital staff, community leaders, and members.

Mr Maxwell Wooma, Community and Social Responsibility Superintendent of the company expressed optimism that the donation of the beds would alleviate the strain on the hospital’s capacity and enhance its ability to provide quality healthcare services to residents of Nabdam.

“Our principle as Cardinal Resources Ghana Limited is based on shared value, ensuring that while we are working, we also give back to the communities, so that, they do not remain in

situ. That is why today, Cardinal Resources Ghana Limited is here to donate four hospital beds with their complete accessories, to help save the needless referrals that we have been having because of our incapacity to contain inpatients in this health center.” Mr. Wooma said.

Cardinal Resources Ghana Limited for the past years has been conducting exploration of gold in Nandogi area and the district at large.

Mr Wooma recounted that his outfit and the communities, especially, people in the Nangodi area “enjoyed a unique, harmonious relations” during the exploration period.

He commended the Nabdam district assembly, and the Paramount Chief of the Nangodi Traditional Area, Napariyeong Kosom Yelzoya Asaga II for their unflinching support during the exploration.

Mr Wooma disclosed that the donation of the hospital beds was based on a request from the assembly member of the Nangodi electoral area, Mr Sampana Zure Abaa which included the need to renovate the Nangodi hospital.

“However, considering the timing of the request, we saw it necessary for us to support this way and to find enough time, to come back later to continue to support,” the Community and Social Responsibility Superintendent added.

Mr Avolsure Maxwell, a Physician Assistant in charge of the Nangodi Health Centre, on behalf of the hospital staff and management, expressed gratitude for the timely donation, emphasizing the positive impact it will have on healthcare delivery.

He appealed to the mining firm to support the hospital with items such as haematology analyzers for testing full blood count, and ultrasound machines for pregnancy scanning.

District Chief Executive for Nangodi, Madam Agnes Anamoo, commended Cardinal Resources Ghana Limited for their generosity. “Try and renovate the hospital and write boldly on it, that, it was renovated by Cardinal, and anyone who comes, will appreciate what the company has done for the district”

She commended the company for supporting the assembly with planning to honour deserving farmers during this year’s Farmers’ Day celebration.

The assembly member for the Nangodi electoral area, Mr Sampana thanked them for responding to his request for the hospital beds.

“I have also made other requests, and by tomorrow, we will be getting three boreholes from Cardinal Resources Ghana Limited. We appreciate all the company is doing for the communities and we will continue to support them anytime they are in need,” he added.

