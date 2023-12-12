CAF Awards: Victor Osimhen crowned African Footballer of the Year

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Dec. 12, GNA – Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen has been adjudged the 2023 African Footballer of the Year at the prestigious Confederation of the African Football (CAF) Awards held in Rabat, Morocco.

The 24-year-old joined the long list as the fifth Nigerian to win the award after an impressive year with his club side, Napoli.

Osimhen enjoyed an impressive campaign with the Italian side after bagging 26 goals in the Serie A, breaking George Weah’s record as the highest-scoring African in the Italian top flight.

He helped Napoli seal their first Serie A title in 33 years, having last won it in 1990, led by former Argentine international Diego Maradona.

The striker, following his sterling performance with the Italian side, with 33 goals and five assists in all competitions was ranked eighth in the just-ended Ballon d’Or.

He beat the likes of Mohammed Salah, and some other top talents as the highest-ranked African player in the 2023 Men’s Ballon d’Or.

Speaking at the ceremony, the 24-year-old expressed appreciation to all who contributed to his success story.

“It is a dream come true for me, thank you Emmanuel Adebayor for h your words of encouragement, Salomon Kalou and every African legend that I looked up to. I cannot forget Didier Drogba, my role model,” he added.

GNA

