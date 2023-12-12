UGMC Clinical Trials Unit: CEO appeals for more support

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Dec. 12, GNA – Dr Kwame Anim-Boamah, Cheif Executive Officer (CEO) of the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), is optimistic the Hospital’s ultra-modern Clinical Trials Unit (CTU) will be ready by the end of the first quarter of 2024 if the needed funds are available.

He has, therefore, called for more public support to raise about GH₵ 50 million cedis ($5million) to set up the Unit.

Dr Anim-Boamah spoke to GNA on the sidelines of the Hospital’s maiden fundraising concert dubbed: “UGMC Benefit Concert”, held in Accra to support the establishment of the ultra-modern CTU.

Highlighting the importance of the CTU, he said the Hospital needed to complement the government’s effort hence the fundraising initiative.

He said the CTU would, among other things, facilitate research into various medicines to determine their efficacy.

“The trials will determine whether medicines solve the problem they are supposed to solve. The Unit will be a lab that will help us diagnose diseases quite promptly. Currently most of the tests that are not so common are done in other countries abroad.

“There are many benefits of the Centre as we will be able to train scientists who will be involved in research, which is an integral part of our work at UGMC,” he stated.

Dr Anim-Boamah indicated that a space had been provided within the existing UGMC building and all that was required was the finishing touches and the supply of equipment which was being done in collaboration with MDS-Lancert Laboratories.

“These are high-tech and expensive equipment we are going to use so we definitely need assistance,” he said.

The CEO expressed satisfaction about the turnout at the concert, saying it could become an annual event which would be geared towards generating funds towards other meaningful causes.

“We probably didn’t think it will be this successful but everybody was excited and it even puts more challenge on us; events like this help foster togetherness and I’m sure the staff will be asking why not do another concert next year,” he said.

The Hospital and it’s enclave was buzzing with melodious sounds as hundreds of staff and guests across different age groups came to witness lively performances by gospel artistes, including Joe Mettle, Nii Okai, and the in-house UGMC medical Choir.

It was a moment of praise and thanksgiving as all the performers delivered soul-inspring tunes at the well-patronised show, which had attendees donate to the project via the mobile short code *887* 222#.

