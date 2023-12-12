Let’s invest to be champions of world football- CAF President urges

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Dec.12, GNA – Dr. Patrice Motsepe, President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has urged African leaders to invest in national teams who will compete at the highest stage of world football.

He said Africa had over the years produced the very best of footballers in the world following the investments and commitments made by some individuals and Football Associations.

The CAF President made this call during the 2023 CAF Awards held in Marrakech, Morocco.

“We want to make sure that the very best continues to get recognized worldwide and make sure football in Africa is globally competitive, self sustaining and has the capacity to prepare an African nation to be champions of football in the world,” he said.

He applauded the achievements of the Moroccan national team who made history in the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the first African country to sail through to the semifinals of the world cup since it’s inception.

Dr. Motsepe said CAF, together with other key players were committed in investing and growing football on the continent through the African schools football competition, and other tournaments.

He added that the football body would honour referees in the next edition of the awards to also motivate them to put in more effort.

The Football Administrator presented the “CAF President’s Outstanding Achievement Awards” to Mr. Macky Sall President of Senegal and Mr.Alassane Ouattara, President of Ivory Coast who have contributed to the development of football in Africa.

“Through their support, contribution and encouragement of football in their country, making money available, resources available for infrastructure, building world class stadiums, supporting youth football for boys and girls, and also supporting our member associations.”

GNA

