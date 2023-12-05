UMaT confers Doctorate degree on Sir Samuel Esson Jonah

By Erica Apeatua Addo,

Tarkwa (W/R), December 05, GNA-The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa, has conferred a Doctorate degree on Sir Samuel Esson Johah, a distinguish statesman who is a global mining icon with vast experience in leadership, management, marketing and innovation.

The award was in recognition of his unmatched and outstanding contribution to the mining industry of Ghana and the world at large.

Sir Jonah received the Doctor of Science honorary scouser and a citation during the 15th congregation ceremony of the UMaT at Tarkwa.

He is a businessman, Executive Chairman of Jonah Capital, an equity fund based in Johannesburg. This fund owns 14 mineral resource assets across ten countries in Africa.

Sir Jonah has contributed significantly to the educational sector and served in various capacities and institutions across the globe.

By dent of his hard work and exemplary leadership, he had been decorated with many awards and honors.

Currently, he is the Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Ghana and a visiting professor of business at the University of Witwatersrand Business School in Johannesburg and a member of its governing council.

Delivering the special guest address at the congregation, Sir Jonah expressed profound gratitude to the Academic Board, the University Council and the Administration of the UMaT for the honour.

He stressed that “as UMaT graduates, you carry the responsibility of upholding the standards of excellence and contributing positively to society.

“Remember, your education does not end here, it is a lifelong journey. Stay curious, remain open to new ideas, and continue to cultivate your intellectual curiosity. Seek out opportunities for personal and professional growth, and never underestimate the impact you can have on the world.”

The Chancellor of UCC revealed that he was aware of the high-quality assurance standards and practices at the UMaT, which have always translated into quality products such that graduates of that university always excel in their field of work wherever they found themselves.

“I am therefore highly optimistic that the 2023 graduates will add to the success story of the University,” he said.

“Vice Chancellor, as the University is growing in leaps and bounds and has remained true to its mandate of training professionals in mining, petroleum, technology, and related engineering disciplines, I anticipate a time when UMaT will become the MIT of Africa as the Chancellor has always envisioned.

“One of the steps to take to make this a reality is to continue to deepen the industry-academia relationship to influence both the theoretical and practical training of students and make them readily accepted into industry. As a mining engineer, I want to assure you that I will use my good office to support this agenda,” he indicated.

Sir Jonah commended the Government and the Ghana Chamber of Mines for their continuous support and expressed the hope that they would do more for the University to become the foundation of the industry-driven transformation agenda of the country.

“In this regard, I will personally liaise with the Vice Chancellor in efforts to attract more funding opportunities for the development of UMaT since changing global trends show that the future of the world belongs to countries that take science, technology, and innovation seriously, and make conscious efforts to train their manpower in these areas” he further revealed.

He lauded the Minister of Education for his personal leadership and interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Vocational education to become the cornerstone of the educational curricula of Ghana, adding that the impact of this effort would be seen in a few years.

