Bitumen work on 10-kilometer Kotokrom-Yawhima stretch begins

By Dennis Peprah

Yawhima, (B/R), Dec. 02, GNA-Prima sealing work has begun on the 10-kilometer Kotokrom-Yawhima stretch of the Sunyani-Techiman highway to pave way for bitumen surfacing to begin.

The deplorable and worsened condition of the stretch has been a great worry for residents along the highway, one of the major and busiest roads in the Bono Region.

Checks by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) revealed though the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) government awarded a contract on the Sunyani-New-Dormaa-Kotokrom-Yawhima stretch of the highway, and work on the project was stalled after the completion of the Sunyani-New-Dormaa portion.

Work however resumed, but construction had been back and forth, a situation which had generated public outcry and controversies in the twin communities. Last year, residents of Kotokrom and Yawhima hit the street to register their displeasure and share their plight about the bad condition of the road.

To address their concerns and alleviate their plight, the government re-awarded a 10-kilometer portion of the Kotokrom-Yawhima portion of the road to SAMES Construction Limited, a Sunyani-based Road construction firm. However, work on the project stalled again, with contractors citing lack of funds to resume and continue with the project.

During an inspection visit to the two communities by Mr John Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), work on the road project had resumed, with contractors working on prima sealing. The MCE was accompanied by Mr Bartholomew Nathaniel Incoom, the Sunyani East Constituency Chairman of the NPP and Abubakari Yakubu, also known as

‘Baba Amando,” the Sunyani East Communication Officer of the NPP. In an interview with the GNA, Mr Kumi said he was extremely elated and emotionally relieved that work on the project had resumed and pleaded with the contractor to complete the project for the residents.

“The government continues to receive backlash from residents because of this particular stretch and now that bitumen work has begun, we will all have the peace of mind to work for Mother Ghana,” he stated.

Some of the residents also expressed joy and commended the government for listening to and helping to alleviate the plight of the plight. Though the contractor was not sighted, some of the workers said the prima sealing was expected to be completed within seven days for bitumen work to commence.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

