AAK awards nine farmers and fishermen

By Samuel Ackon

Nyanfeku Ekroful (C/R), Dec.02, GNA – Mr Daniel Acquah, 44, won the overall best farmer during the 39th farmers’ day celebration at Nyanfeku Ekroful in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK), District of the Central Region.

He was given a fridge, wheelbarrow, wellington boots, cutlass, and other farm inputs.

Mr Acquah was grateful to God and the Assembly for the award and assured that he would impart the experience gained unto the younger generation.

Mr. Yaw Ainoo was adjudged first runner-up and Mr. Christian K. Donkor, second runner up.

In all, nine farmers and fishermen were awarded.

They are Mr. Emmanuel Nii Boi Mensah, best crop farmer, Mr. Isaac Ansah Boafo, best livestock farmer, Mr. Bernard Badu Aggrey, best physically challenged farmer, Mr. Isaac Otoo, best marine fisherman, Mrs. Efua Amoaba, best fish processesor and Mr. Derrick Okyere, best agriculture worker.

Mr Willyevans Obiri-Awuah, District Chief Executive of AAK commended the farmers and fishermen for their hard work and tireless efforts in providing food for the district and the nation.

He told the farmers to adopt innovative and modern methods in farming to help boost agriculture and charged the Agric Extension Officers to regularly visit farmers to educate them to improve their farms.

Mrs. Faustina Agyarko, District Agric Officer, also applauded the efforts of farmers in the national economy by seeing farming as a lucrative business and doing it with all their might to reap the benefits.

