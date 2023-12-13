Be at your polling station on December 19 to vote – NCCE urges public 

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog

Zanlerigu, (U/E), Dec 13, GNA – Mr Joachim Elbazar, the Nabdam District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called on the public to participate fully in the upcoming District Level Elections (DLEs).

According to him, elections formed a major component in strengthening the democratic fabric of the country and individuals, who had the right to vote and to be voted for under the 1992 Constitution must not take that right for granted.

He emphasised that the DLEs were not based on partisan politics and urged the public to be guarded and vote for the right persons, they deemed fit to champion the developmental agenda of their communities.

Mr Elbazar revealed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a sensitisation exercise on the concept of the district-level elections in some communities in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region.

He noted that the development of every nation hinged on peace, and it was important for voters to prioritise the need for peace before, during, and after the election to enhance development.

“We want this election to be very peaceful and democratic, such that there won’t be any hindrances anywhere, and we are also appealing to all and sundry that areas where people think are hotspots for conflict should try to discipline themselves and understand that the country is for all of us,” he stated.

He recalled that there was nearly chaos at Nangodi, the District’s capital, during the platform for the aspirants to present their policies and interact with voters, and such conduct has the tendency to breach the peace of the community and must not be repeated going forward.

The Director added that “development only gets improved in areas where there is peace and harmony, and while the law would take its course when someone finds himself on the wrong side of it, it was important we all come out in unison that day to elect our leaders to represent us with the sole aim of fostering development.”

In accordance with the District Level Elections Regulations, 2015 (C.I. 89), the Electoral Commission will conduct the District Level Elections on the 19th of December 2023.

This follows the expiration of the term of the Assembly and Unit Committee Members on the 17th of December 2023.

GNA

