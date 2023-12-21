Bangbet Ghana introduces opportunities ahead of major competitions 

Accra, Dec.21, GNA – Bangbet Ghana, a leading betting company has improved its services to give customers the very best of experiences ahead of upcoming competitions and tournaments next year.

It introduces a wide range of opportunities in football, basketball, tennis, cricket, athletics, rugby and virtual sports.

Options such as overs and unders, first to score, live bet, and others have all been introduced to enhance their service delivery ahead of the upcoming season.

Aside the new introductions, Customers would also have the opportunity to enjoy Bangbet’s bonus packages such as the referral bonus, loyalty rewards and welcome bonuses.

New Customers would enjoy the Welcome Bonus which would also increase the amount of money one wins.

The referral bonus would reward individuals who invite their family and friends to also have a feel of the better experience Bangbet offers.

The Loyalty Rewards has also been arranged to offer bonuses such as free bets and money to loyal customers.

As part of making sure customers were safe, Bangbet uses advanced techniques to protect users’ privacy which a Secure Sockets Layer encryption is used to protect data and transactions against cyber threats.

GNA

