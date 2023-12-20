Awal Mohammed elected Pigfarm Assembly Member

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, Dec. 20, GNA – Awal Mohammed has been elected the Assemlyman for the Pigfarm Electoral Area within the Ayawaso Central District in Accra.

He polled 1,643 votes, Mr Ernest Acheampong, got 393 votes while Mr Philip Ceasar had 100 votes.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Mohammed thanked the electorate for the confidence reposed in him to carry out development in the area.

He said he was not surprised because of his vision to prioritise development in the area.

Mr Mohammed said prior to his winning, he graded parts of the rough road in the area, which had been there for over 20 years.

The work, he stressed, had paved the way for easy access to human and vehicular movement, making the area motorable.

He said his short-term plan was to address the drainage system in the area and called for support to undertake that initiative.

The newly elected Assemblyman pledged to work on security in the area to ensure that the people in the area were safe while carrying out their daily activities.

GNA

