Assemblyman pledges fast changes under his tenure 

Dambai (O/R) Dec. 28, GNA – Mr Obuaba Yakubu, the Assembly member elect for the Dambai Zongo Electoral Area in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, has resolved to work hard to justify the confidence reposed in him.

The Assembly member, who described himself as the “grassroots man”, said he was well informed about the fundamental problems affecting his electoral area and would use resources available to harness the potential of his people.

Mr Yakubu said this during an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

He pledged to lobby, advocate and facilitate the completion of broken- bridges, ongoing projects and abandoned ones started by his predecessor.

He expressed gratitude to the people of Dambai Zongo for the opportunity to lead and serve them in the Municipal Assembly, noting that the electoral area would be well represented to bring significant development to the area.

“I will continue to thank my people both Dambai Zongo and old town for electing me to represent them at the Assembly and to assure them that, I will not forget my promises, very soon they will see real changes they voted for,” he said.

He told the GNA that during the campaign, he presented a well-crafted message of hope and was therefore committed to ensuring its fruition.

