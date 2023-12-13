Aspiring Assembly Member promises development projects  

By Gladys Abakah

Kweikuma (W/R), Dec. 13, GNA- Mr Bukari Kyere, the Assembly Member for Kweikuma Electoral Area in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, has promised to lead in undertaking massive development projects to improve the living standards of the people in the area if voted into power again.

He said when elected as the Assembly Member for a second term, he would use his office to lobby for the rehabilitation of roads and drains that linked Kweikuma Zongo and Ridge, which were the major concerns of residents in the area.

He told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that though his first term was challenging, especially with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, he still executed some initiatives that benefited the people.

Mr Kyere said: “My first four years were not easy, especially when COVID-19 came into the picture, so the support from the Assembly to help address the issues in the community was not forthcoming, and I had to use my own little resources to solve some of the dire needs in the area”.

According to him, during the peak of the pandemic, he distributed, Veronica buckets, nose masks and alcohol-based hand sanitisers to residents across the electoral area to help in the fight against the virus.

“Through my initiative, I have been able to help about 1,000 people in my electoral area to register onto the National Health Insurance Scheme for easy access to health care,” he said.

Mr Kyere further stated that he led a resource mobilization drive to help reshape the deplorable roads within some of the communities.

He also indicated that he led residents to desilt some drains to help tackle perennial flooding in the area.

When retained as the Assembly Member, he pointed out that he would lobby for the construction of an astroturf to help promote sporting and recreational events in the area.

Mr Kyere said he would collaborate with the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) to construct a library complex for the Kweikuma STMA Basic School to help improve teaching and learning in the school.

He, therefore, rallied residents in the area to endorse him in the upcoming district elections to continue to bring in more development projects for the benefit of all the people.

He is contesting the Kweikuma Electoral Area election with Mr Isaac Donkoh.

GNA

