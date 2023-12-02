Anloga District awards Emmanuel Amuzu, and eight others on Farmer’s Day

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Dzita, Agbledomi, (V/R), Dec 2, GNA – Mr Emmanuel Amuzu, a 53-year-old former Assemblyman of Tegbi-Xekpa has been adjudged the district’s best farmer in the Anloga District of the Volta Region.

He went home with a motorcycle, cutlasses, Wellington boots, 2 knapsack sprayers, weedicides, a full piece of GTP cloth and a certificate.

Eight others were awarded in various categories, the District’s Best Physically Challenged Farmer, was won by Agbakpe Carl Besah; Best Crop Farmer won by Gadah Courage Yao; District Best Fish Farmer went to Ranslord Bedzrah Wisdom.

Others were District Best Female Farmer won by Rejoice Anaglatey; the district best livestock farmer going to Etudu Samuel; the district youth farmer won by Fianyhia Noah; District best farming group went to Shalom Group 1 from Galo-Sota and the District best veteran farmer was won by a 75-year-old Larry Kporgbe.

Speaking to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Amuzu expressed joy saying; “I am highly motivated to win this award this year, it’s due to many years of hard work, I will not relent but work harder to live up to expectation.,”

Mr. Franklin Agbove, District Director of Agriculture, in presenting the awards mentioned how farmers in the district had a difficult year due to flooding from the Akosombo Dam spillage and rains in the past months.

“It is a difficult year for my farmers this year, many lost their farm beds to the flood whiles some also got displaced from their homes, so to be here today is a success and am proud of the awardees.”

He also bemoaned the bad nature of roads connecting the farmsteads to market centres and called for action towards fixing such roads.

Mr. Seth Yormewu, District Chief Executive of Anloga congratulated the awardees and charged them to keep feeding the nations.

He said the second phase of the Planting for Food and Job Policy (PFJ) should entice the youth to embrace the concept to become self-reliant.

Togbi Hatsu III of Dzita and District NCCE Director, chaired the occasion with other dignitary’s present being Mr, Richard Kwame Sefe, Member of Parliament for Anlo, Mr. Philip Bokorgah, District NADMO director, and heads of departments in the Anloga District Assembly.

