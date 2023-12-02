Adaklu Kpodzi JHS among nine award winners at the district farmers’ day

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Torda (V/R), Dec. 02, GNA – Adaklu Kpodzi Basic School was among the nine award winners at the 39th Adaklu district farmers’ day celebration at Adaklu Torda.

The school won the best school garden category and for their prize, they were given two knapsack spraying machines, machetes, weedicides, and wellington boots.

The overall district best farmer award was won by Mr. Moses Ekpe of Adaklu Anfoe.

His prize was a tricycle, two knapsacks spraying machines, cutlasses, wellington boots, and weedicides.

Madam Juliana Kpedekpo, Adaklu District Chief Executive, addressing the gathering stated that agriculture have become the driving force of the economy.

She said for this reason the government was putting measures in place to make agricultural implements and seeds available to farmers to increase their yields.

The DCE urged the youth to take up agribusiness not as a vocation but as a serious business.

Mad. Kpedekpo said a delegation from Korea was in the district to set up a food processing factory and urged farmers in the district to seize the opportunity to expand their farms, especially vegetables.

Mad. Eugenia Nana-Bruce, Adaklu District Director of Agriculture stated that farmers were not just food producers, but stewards of the land and that their wisdom combined with modern innovations could lead to more sustainable food security.

She urged the government to invest in smart agricultural practices, provide access to the latest technologies and empower farmers with modern methods of farming.

Togbe Agumedra Afehe VII, Chief of Adaklu Torda who chaired the function said roads in the district were in a very deplorable state and appealed to government to come to their aid by upgrading the roads to enable farmers cart their foodstuffs to the marketing centres.

The celebration was on the theme “delivering smart solutions for sustainable food security and resilience.”

