All-white party for Afua Asantewaa Aduonum; ends sing-a-thon with 126 hours record

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Dec. 29, GNA – Ghana’s Afua Asantewaa Aduonum ended her singing marathon Friday morning with a 126-hour record.

The record breaking attempt, which began on Sunday, December 24, 2024, now exceeds the existing Guiness World record held by Sunil Waghmare, an Indian, who sang for105 hours in March 2012.

Addressing fans after the extended performance, Afua and her team expressed gratitude for the massive turn out and support.

She thanked the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and all artistes, celebrities and guests, who gave her the moral support.

She decribed the journey as “smooth and successful”, hoping it would inspire many young ladies and individuals to “come out of their comfort zone”.

An-all white after party will take place at 6pm at the Akwaaba village to celebrate the achievement, awaiting final declaration by Guinness World Record officials.

The broadcast journalist and mother of three has been performing hundreds of Ghanaian songs back-to-back since 12am on Sunday, December 24, 2024.

As of 12pm On Thurday, December 27, 2023, she completed 108 hours and continued singing into the night.

The euphoria lingers as fans and dignitaries from all backgrounds continue to commend her resilence and exceptionality.

GNA



Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

