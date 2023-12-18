AFCON 2023: Ghana, Nigeria, others submit provisional squad to CAF

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Dec.18, GNA-Ghana, together with 23 other nations have submitted their 55-man provisional lists to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.

With 29 days to the continental party, participating teams are still on a hunt for the very best of players to represent their nations.

A statement released by the football body said “According to the Regulations of the tournament, each Member Association qualified for the final tournament are to submit a provisional list of no more than 55 players no later than 14 December 2023.”

It said CAF’s Organising Committee had increased the final squad list of players from the initial 23 to 27.

“However, only 23 players will be available for selection for each match during the tournament.”

CAF further stated that the deadline for the submission of the final squad is January 03,2024.

The 2024 AFCON tournament is scheduled for 13 January to 11 February 2024 in the Ivory Coast.

