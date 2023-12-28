Action Chapel International’s 2023 Kairos experience opens on December 29

Accra, Dec. 28, GNA- Kairos Experience 2023, the Annual End of Year spirit-filled event of the Action Chapel International, opens on December 29, 2023, in Accra.

The four-day event on the theme: “From Victory to Victory” is to thank the Lord for His provisions, grace, and mercies throughout the year.

A statement issued in Accra said the event would run from Friday, December 29, 2023, through to Monday, January 1, 2024.

There will be both morning and evening sessions at the Church’s premises at Prayer Cathedral, Spintex Road.

It said since its inception, the event had not only grown tremendously in number but had greatly impacted the lives of people all over the world with thousands of worshippers gathering daily.

The event will feature a blend of prayer, fellowship, word ministrations and unwavering faith.

This year’s event will receive the Ministry of Apostle Isi Igenegba, and event Host and General Overseer of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams.

It said each speaker would bring a message of encouragement, direction, and empowerment to attendees in person as well as those who would join online across the nations of the world.

There will be an evening session on Friday, December 29, while on Saturday, December 30, there will be the Archbishop’s end-of-year meeting with all women on the theme: “Arise and Build.”

On Sunday, December 31, the Church will have the first and second services to crown the day together with Kairos Night. There will be a Communion service on January 1.

GNA

