Accra 2023: “It is our games” – LOC Chairman urges media to be positive 

By Simon Asare



Accra, Dec. 17, GNA – Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, Executive Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 13th African Games, has urged the media to paint a positive image of the upcoming games.



Ghana would be hosting the games for the first time, as 3500 athletes across 54 African countries are expected to grace the games, which start on March 8–23, 2024.



According to Dr Ofosu-Asare, promoting a positive image for the games could aid the sponsorship drive and also bolster Ghana’s image as a great sporting country.



“This project is our project and the entire country’s project. Our forefathers didn’t get the chance to host the African Games, but this is our time.



“What are we doing to help Ghana successfully host its first African games ever? The world is watching us, and the slightest thing we put out thus affects the image of the game.



Dr Ofosu-Asare also noted that the games would be of immense economic benefit to the country with the huge number of athletes expected for the games.



Mr Rex Brobby, the Deputy Chief Operating Officer, revealed a series of activities that had been lined up to generate more awareness about the games.



The former Olympian stated that there would be the unveiling of the theme song for the Games on December 22 at the World Trade Centre, a float through some principal towns with the “Di Asa” Ladies.



He noted that they will join the Masquerade festival in Takoradi from December 23 to 25 to raise money for the games, as well as a church service on December 31.

GNA

